Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2024

Westerlo will host Standard Liege at the Het Kuipje on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late and currently find themselves just outside the relegation round. They played out a 2-2 draw against league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow defeat before Nicolas Madsen came off the bench to level the scores from the spot.

Westerlo sit 11th in the league table with 26 points from 25 matches. They are two points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Standard Liege have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in the league this season. They beat OH Leuven 1-0 in their last match, with Australia international Aiden O'Neill scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Westerlo and Standard. The home side have won just eight of those games while the visitors have won 25 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Standard have scored just 23 goals in the Belgian top-flight this season. Only Kortrijk (17) have scored fewer.

Westerlo have picked up 13 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Kortrijk (12) and Eupen (11) have picked up fewer.

Only two of Les Rouches' six league wins this season have come on the road.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction

Westerlo are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games. They have, however, won three of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Standard Liege's latest result ended a nine-game winless streak in the league and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are winless in their last eight away games but should have enough to earn a point on Friday.

Prediction: Westerlo 2-2 Standard Liege

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matchups)