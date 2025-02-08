Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Westerlo and Standard Liege will trade tackles in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday 25 clash on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at Het Kuipje.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 comeback away win they registered over Kortrijk last weekend. They went behind to Jean-Kevin Duverne's 27th-minute strike. Westerlo were then reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute but found the equaliser four minutes later through Jordan Bos. Their hosts were themselves reduced to 10 men with eight minutes left on the clock and Matija Frigan scored the match-winner for them in the 89th minute.

Standard Liege, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Cercle Brugge. They went behind to Nazinho's 64th-minute strike and Cercle were seemingly on their way to victory but Lazare Amani scored a last-gasp equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time.

The stalemate left the Reds in seventh spot in the standings with 35 points to show for their efforts in 24 games. Westerlo are 13th on 26 points.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have 25 wins from the last 47 head-to-head games. Westerlo were victorious 11 times while 11 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Westerlo claimed a 2-1 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Ten of Liege's last 11 games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Westerlo's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with six games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Liege are unbeaten in their last five league games (three wins).

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction

Westerlo ended their four-game losing streak and eight-game winless run in the league with their victory last weekend. The win boosted their chances of surviving the drop and they are now two points away from getting out of the relegation zone.

Standard Liege continued their impressive run of form with their draw last weekend, snatching a point with practically the last kick of the game.

This will be a clash between two sides with opposing styles, with the hosts more expansive while Liege are more compact. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-1 Standard Liege

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

