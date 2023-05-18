Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023 

Westerlo and Standard Liege will battle for three points in a Jupiler League fixture on Saturday.

The two sides will resume hostilities one week after squaring off in the league last weekend. They could not be separated in a 2-2 stalemate.

Standard Liege took a two-goal lead through Philip Zinckernagel and Renaud Emond's goals in the ninth and 76th minutes respectively. However, two injury-time goals from Edisson Jordanov and Thomas Van den Keybus saw the spoils shared.

The draw left Liege seven points off Gent in the race for the Conference League. Westerlo sit in eighth spot in the table with 27 points to show for their efforts.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 42nd meeting between the two sides. Standard Liege lead 25-7.

Their most recent meeting came last weekend when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 stalemate.

Westerlo are currently on a seven-game winless run in the league,with four games in this sequence ending in a stalemate.

Six of Standard Liege's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Standard Liege have scored at least two goals in each of the last five head-to-head games.

Standard Liege are winless on their last five visits to Westerlo, losing two games and drawing two in this run.

Five of Westerlo's last six home games have produced three goals or more.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction

Standard Liege had high hopes of European qualification this term but their chances of continental football next season have been all but extinguished. The Reds have paid the price for their inconsistency throughout the season and they have also shown an inability to hold onto leads.

Westerlo, for their part, have overachieved this term, following their promotion last season and are on course for a mid-table finish, having been tipped to battle relegation.

Both sides squared off last weekend and Westerlo's determination to claw back from a two-goal deficit in injury time could serve as a boost. Standard Liege cannot afford to drop anymore points if they are to usurp Gent in the race for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Although one side can nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-1 Standard Liege

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

