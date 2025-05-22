Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Westerlo host Standard Liege at Het Kuipje on Saturday in the final qualifying round fixture of the Jupiler Pro League. Both sides have nothing to play for.

Ad

Westerlo showcased their superior offensive strength in their 2-0 win over OH Leuven last weekend to return to winning ways after a disappointing 4-3 loss to Charleroi in the previous matchday. De Kemphanen have won three of their nine playoff games but will finish the season in second place in the playoffs round, extending their absence from European football to 15 years.

Standard, meanwhile, went into the playoffs with the most points but have been woeful in the postseason, going winless in nine games. They have managed one win since January, playing out back-to-back goalless draws against Mechelen and more recently Dender.

Ad

Trending

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's meeting will be the 50th between the two sides. Westerlo trail 25-12.

Westerlo have been rampant in recent editions of the fixture, scoring 15 times across the last five.

Les Rouches have picked up one win in their last 10 games in the fixture despite scoring 12 times.

De Kemphanen have two wins and a draw in three meetings this term.

Westerlo have the second-best offensive record in the top division this season, with 69 goals scored in 39 games. Westerlo have conceded 65 times, with only three teams in the division shipping more.

Standard have the worst offensive record in the league this season, with 27 goals scored.

Ad

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction

Westerlo are the favourites going into the weekend, thanks to their slightly better form and offensive quality,

Standard, meanwhile, will hope to avoid defeat on the final matchday but could fall short.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-0 Liege

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Westerlo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Liege's last eight games have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Standard's last five matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More