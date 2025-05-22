Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Westerlo host Standard Liege at Het Kuipje on Saturday in the final qualifying round fixture of the Jupiler Pro League. Both sides have nothing to play for.
Westerlo showcased their superior offensive strength in their 2-0 win over OH Leuven last weekend to return to winning ways after a disappointing 4-3 loss to Charleroi in the previous matchday. De Kemphanen have won three of their nine playoff games but will finish the season in second place in the playoffs round, extending their absence from European football to 15 years.
Standard, meanwhile, went into the playoffs with the most points but have been woeful in the postseason, going winless in nine games. They have managed one win since January, playing out back-to-back goalless draws against Mechelen and more recently Dender.
Westerlo vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's meeting will be the 50th between the two sides. Westerlo trail 25-12.
- Westerlo have been rampant in recent editions of the fixture, scoring 15 times across the last five.
- Les Rouches have picked up one win in their last 10 games in the fixture despite scoring 12 times.
- De Kemphanen have two wins and a draw in three meetings this term.
- Westerlo have the second-best offensive record in the top division this season, with 69 goals scored in 39 games. Westerlo have conceded 65 times, with only three teams in the division shipping more.
- Standard have the worst offensive record in the league this season, with 27 goals scored.
Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction
Westerlo are the favourites going into the weekend, thanks to their slightly better form and offensive quality,
Standard, meanwhile, will hope to avoid defeat on the final matchday but could fall short.
Prediction: Westerlo 1-0 Liege
Westerlo vs Standard Liege Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Westerlo
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Liege's last eight games have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Standard's last five matches.)