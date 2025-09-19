Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Westerlo will host Standard Liege at Het Kuipje on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be looking to build on their recent results to move higher up the league table after a tough start.

Westerlo were dominant as they picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Sint-Truidense last time out to mark their second consecutive win of the new season after losing three of their previous four. De Kemphanen, who finished the last regular season in ninth place, will be hoping to make improvements in this campaign, but will need to string together a run of solid performances in the coming weeks to achieve this.

Standard Liege, on the other hand, started the season with two wins and a draw but have since struggled to pick up points with three losses in their last four games. The visitors managed to get a point in their 1-1 draw against Mechelen last Friday and now sit in 12th place, but will be hoping to turn things around this weekend and return to winning ways.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This weekend’s meeting will be the 51st between the two sides. Westerlo have won 12 of the previous 50 games, 13 have ended in draws, while Standard won the remaining 25.

Five of the last 10 editions of this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts have been rampant in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 12 goals across the last five.

Les Rouches are winless across the last 10 editions of this fixture despite scoring 10 goals across those games.

Westerlo have the joint-third best offensive and the joint-third worst defensive record, having scored and conceded 11 goals in just six games.

Standard Liege have scored six goals in seven games so far. Only La Louviére (5) and Dender (2) have scored fewer goals so far.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction

The hosts are favorites going into the weekend due to their better form and much better offensive record, but will need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

Standard Liege are underdogs and will need to improve on their recent performances to stand a chance of getting a result this weekend.

Prediction: Westerlo 2-1 Standard Liege

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Westerlo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

