Westerlo vs Standard Liege prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Pro League 2022-23

Westerlo will play host to Standard Liege in the fourth round of the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Westerlo are coming off consecutive defeats, suffering a reverse against Gent in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Leige got their first win of the season, beating Cercle Brugge 2-0 after they had picked up a solitary point from their first two games of the season.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head

This has been a close contest in recent years, with each team picking up two wins apiece from their last eight outings, with four other games ending in draws.

Westerlo form guide (all competitions): L-L-W.

Standard Liege form guide (all competitions): W-L-D.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Team News

Westerlo

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Standard Liege

The visitors also don't have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Predicted XIs

Standard Liege (4-3-3): Arnaud Bodart (GK); Noe Dussenne, Nathan Ngoy, Konstantinos Laifis, Damjan Pavlovic; Nicolas Raskin, Selim Amallah, Gojko Cimirot; Aron Donnum, Denis Dragus, Renaud Emond.

Westerlo (4-4-2): Sinan Bolat (GK), Thomas van Den Keybus, Matias Lloci, Rubin Seigers, Edisson Jordanov, Tuur Dierckx, Roman Neustadter, Maxime de Cuyper, Kyan Vaesen, Erdon Daci, Lukas van Eenoo.

Westerlo vs Standard Liege Prediction

This game is expected to be a close contest between two teams struggling for consistency. Westerlo have struggled for form in recent outings, while the visitors only managed their first win of the season in their last game.

Both teams are still in search for their best combinations as they prepare for another long season. Westerlo will look to avoid a third defeat in a row, especially in front of their home fans.

However, Liege could have other ideas as they look to build some momentum from their win over Cercle Brugge. With their two most recent clashes in the competition ending in stalemates, another draw could be on the cards this weekend.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-1 Standard Liege.

Edited by Bhargav