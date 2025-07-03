Westerlo vs STVV Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Westerlo will meet STVV in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. Both teams are expected to play three more friendlies this month before getting their Belgian Pro League campaign underway in the last week of July.

De Kemphanen will play for the first time this month, and in their previous outing, they overcame Lierse 2-1. Thomas Van den Keybus and Jordan Bos scored in quick succession after the break. It was their first win of the pre-season.

De Kanaries met Thes Sport Tessenderlo in their previous outing earlier this week and registered a comfortable 4-2 win. Illyès Benachour and Wolke Janssens scored in the first half, while Jay-David Mbalanda and Adriano Bertaccini added goals after the break.

Westerlo vs STVV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 58 times in all competitions, including friendlies. They have contested these meetings closely, with De Kemphanen having a narrow 25-22 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

De Kanaries secured a league double in the 2024-25 Belgian Pro League campaign against the hosts, recording a 4-1 win on aggregate.

They last met in a friendly in 2023, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Canaries have scored two goals apiece in their last four meetings against De Kemphanen.

De Kanaries have enjoyed a 100% record in the pre-season thus far, scoring nine goals in three games.

De Kemphanen have won just one of their three friendlies in the pre-season thus far, while suffering two defeats. They have conceded three goals apiece in these losses.

De Kemphanen have registered just one win in their last 10 meetings against the visitors.

Westerlo vs STVV Prediction

The fighting roosters recorded their first win of the pre-season last week and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they are winless in their last six meetings against the visitors, suffering four losses.

De Kanaries have won their three games in the pre-season thus far, extending their unbeaten streak in all competitions to five games. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in these five games.

The visitors have won four of their last five meetings against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites. With that in mind, and considering the current form of the two teams, we back De Kanaries to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-3 STVV

Westerlo vs STVV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - STVV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

