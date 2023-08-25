Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers face off against Adelaide United at Marconi Stadium in the Australia Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday (August 29).

Western Sydney are making a return to the competition after missing the previous edition in 2022. They were knocked out at this stage in 2021 by APIA Leichhardt. WSW qualified for the Round of 16 following a 6-1 thumping win over second-tier side Floreat Athena in the Round of 32.

Wanderers ended the 2022–23 A-League Men season with consecutive defeats, finishing fourth in the regular season. They drew and lost in their previous two games (4-4, 3-2) against Adelaide United, with WSW conceding a red card in each game.

Adelaide, meanwhile, finished above Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League last season (42-41) but lost in the semi-finals of the final series. In the 2022 Australia Cup, Adelaide made the quarterfinals, losing to Brisbane Roar 2-1.

The Reds got the better of third-tier team Northcote City3-0 in the Round of 32 to reach this stage. The absence of two key players, left-back Joshua Cavallo and defensive midfielder Jay Barnett, had no impact in their previous game. However, that may not be the case against a stronger side like WSW.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

WSW have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five clashes with Adelaide.

The hosts conceded four red cards, while Adelaide got one in their last five clashes.

WSW have scored nine goals and conceded 10 in their last five games against Adelaide.

Adelaide have won the Australia Cup thrice, while WSW are yet to win the competition.

WSW have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Adelaide have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Western Sydney: W-L-L-W-W; Adelaide United: W-L-L-W-L

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction

Lachlan Brook is leading the scoring charts with five goals. He's Western Sydney’s main attacking threat, but last season’s top scorer Brandon Borello could make a splash, too.

Meanwhile, Adelaide's all-time leading top scorer Craig Goodwin is certainly the player to watch out for. He scored both two goals in their previous game. Expect Western Sydney to prevail due to their better quality.

Prediction: Western Sydney 2-1 Adelaide

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – WSW

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: WSW to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Adelaide to score - Yes