Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers will welcome Adelaide United to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the league campaign on Sunday, losing 4-3 to Melbourne Victory. Marcus Antonsson bagged a second-half brace for the Wanderers and Valentino Yuel scored in injury time. Still, it was not enough for them to equalize, as Bruno Fornaroli scored twice in either half for Victory.

The visitors suffered their second defeat on the spin last week, falling to a 2-0 loss to Brisbane Roar, conceding twice in six minutes in the second half. With three losses in their last four league outings, they have dropped to sixth place in the league standings, trailing the fifth-placed hosts by two points.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times across all competitions since 2012, with all but two meetings taking place in the A-League. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 11-10 lead in wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their league meetings against the hosts last season, recording a 3-2 away win and playing a 4-4 draw in the home game.

They last met in the Australia Cup round of 16 in August, with the Wanderers recording a thumping 5-1 win.

Western Sydney Wanderers have the second-best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding eight goals in seven games. They also have the third-best attacking record, scoring 15 goals in that period.

Adelaide United have the best-attacking record in the competition, scoring 17 goals in seven games.

The Wanderers are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, though four games in that period have ended in draws.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction

The Wanderers lost for the first time this season on Sunday and will look to bounce back in this match. They did manage to score three times in that loss, so they should not have any trouble finding the back of the net in this match. Interestingly, they also conceded for the first time at home this season in that defeat.

Marcelo recovered well from a knock and played the full 90 minutes in their previous outing but Brandon Borrello remains sidelined with a foot injury.

The Reds have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last five games. They have lost three times in that period, conceding 12 times, and are likely to struggle in this match. They have registered just one win in their last five away games in the league, which is a cause for concern.

While the visitors have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals, considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for the Wanderers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Adelaide United

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Zach Clough to score or assist any time - Yes