Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2023

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Mar 29, 2023 23:16 IST
A-League Mens - Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United
Western Sydney take on Adelaide in the A-League on Friday.

In a clash between two teams from the upper half of the standings, third-placed Western Sydney Wanderers welcome second-placed Adelaide United to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Friday (March 31).

The visitors made it three wins in a row with a comfortable 5-1 home win over Wellington Phoenix, with Craig Goodwin starring with a goal and an assist.

Western Sydney, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 win at local rivals Sydney FC. Top-scorer Brandon Borrello failed to score for the second time in a row but picked up an assist.

Adelaide have reduced the gap between them and first-placed Melbourne City to just four points. They will need to avoid defeat, as Western Sydney trail them by just three points.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have squared off 31 times since 2013, with all but one meeting taking place in the A-League, with Adelaide leading 10-9.
  • Adelaide are winless in their last five meetings against Western Sydney, with four games in this period ending in draws. They last met in the league in February, playing out a 4-4 draw.
  • Adelaide have scored at least four goals in four of their last five league games, while Western Sydney have scored four goals in three of their last five outings.
  • The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last ten home meetings against Adelaide.
  • Western Sydney have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 18 goals in 21 games, while only Melbourne City (47) have outscored the visitors (44).
  • Adelaide have failed to keep a clean sheet in their away games this season.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction

Ten of their last 12 meetingshave produced over 2.5 goals. They played out an eight-goal thriller last month. Considering the current form of the two teams, another high-scoring outing could ensue.

The visitors have lost just once in 2023 and are on a ten-game unbeaten run. Four of their last five meetings with Western Sydney have been draws, so we expect them to play out another high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Adelaide United

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

Edited by Bhargav
