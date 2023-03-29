Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the upper half of the standings, third-placed Western Sydney Wanderers welcome second-placed Adelaide United to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Friday (March 31).

The visitors made it three wins in a row with a comfortable 5-1 home win over Wellington Phoenix, with Craig Goodwin starring with a goal and an assist.

Western Sydney, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 win at local rivals Sydney FC. Top-scorer Brandon Borrello failed to score for the second time in a row but picked up an assist.

Adelaide have reduced the gap between them and first-placed Melbourne City to just four points. They will need to avoid defeat, as Western Sydney trail them by just three points.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times since 2013, with all but one meeting taking place in the A-League, with Adelaide leading 10-9.

Adelaide are winless in their last five meetings against Western Sydney, with four games in this period ending in draws. They last met in the league in February, playing out a 4-4 draw.

Adelaide have scored at least four goals in four of their last five league games, while Western Sydney have scored four goals in three of their last five outings.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last ten home meetings against Adelaide.

Western Sydney have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 18 goals in 21 games, while only Melbourne City (47) have outscored the visitors (44).

Adelaide have failed to keep a clean sheet in their away games this season.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction

Ten of their last 12 meetingshave produced over 2.5 goals. They played out an eight-goal thriller last month. Considering the current form of the two teams, another high-scoring outing could ensue.

The visitors have lost just once in 2023 and are on a ten-game unbeaten run. Four of their last five meetings with Western Sydney have been draws, so we expect them to play out another high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Adelaide United

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

