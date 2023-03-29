Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the upper half of the standings, third-placed Western Sydney Wanderers welcome second-placed Adelaide United to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Friday (March 31).
The visitors made it three wins in a row with a comfortable 5-1 home win over Wellington Phoenix, with Craig Goodwin starring with a goal and an assist.
Western Sydney, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 win at local rivals Sydney FC. Top-scorer Brandon Borrello failed to score for the second time in a row but picked up an assist.
Adelaide have reduced the gap between them and first-placed Melbourne City to just four points. They will need to avoid defeat, as Western Sydney trail them by just three points.
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 31 times since 2013, with all but one meeting taking place in the A-League, with Adelaide leading 10-9.
- Adelaide are winless in their last five meetings against Western Sydney, with four games in this period ending in draws. They last met in the league in February, playing out a 4-4 draw.
- Adelaide have scored at least four goals in four of their last five league games, while Western Sydney have scored four goals in three of their last five outings.
- The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last ten home meetings against Adelaide.
- Western Sydney have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 18 goals in 21 games, while only Melbourne City (47) have outscored the visitors (44).
- Adelaide have failed to keep a clean sheet in their away games this season.
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction
Ten of their last 12 meetingshave produced over 2.5 goals. They played out an eight-goal thriller last month. Considering the current form of the two teams, another high-scoring outing could ensue.
The visitors have lost just once in 2023 and are on a ten-game unbeaten run. Four of their last five meetings with Western Sydney have been draws, so we expect them to play out another high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Adelaide United
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes