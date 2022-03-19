Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Just four days after Adelaide United suffered a 2-1 win at home to Western Sydney Wanderers, the two sides will meet again at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.

The visiting side are third in the league standings with 27 points, six points behind league leaders Melbourne City FC. The hosts, on the other hand, are third from bottom in the league standings with 18 points.

The home team have secured a win in their last two home games and will be looking to overcome their western rivals in this A-League fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off 29 times across all competitions so far. Western Sydney Wanderers pulled themselves level with the visiting side in the head-to-head record in the league with a win on Wednesday. Adelaide enjoy a 10-9 lead in all competitions while 10 games have ended in draws.

The visiting side are without a win in the last three games in this fixture, with their last win coming at Sunday's venue in 2021.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide (A-League): W-L-W-L-L

Adelaide United form guide (A-League): L-W-W-W-L

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic and club captain Rhys Williams are the two absentees for the home side. Janjetovic has been ruled out with a long-term injury and Williams has been out with a hamstring issue since January.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United

Nick Ansell is out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles tendon injury while Kusini Yengi is out with a quadriceps issue. James Delianov is also expected to sit this one out with injury.

Michael Jakobsen became the latest casualty for the visitors with a groin injury in midweek. Jacob Tratt remains out with a hamstring issue but a piece of good news is that Juande returns from a one-game suspension.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, James Delianov, Michael Jakobsen, Jacob Tratt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Mejias (GK); Phillip Cancar, Tomislav Mrcela, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine, Jarrod Carluccio; Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci (GK); Ryan Kitto, Alexandar Popovic, Lachlan Barr, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Mohamed Toure

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction

The visiting side gave up a one-goal lead on Wednesday to suffer a narrow loss and will be fired up to avenge their defeat here. The hosts are unbeaten in their last two home games but lost out to Western United and Melbourne City FC before those games.

The visiting side have a lengthy list of injuries and might struggle here. It is unlikely that either side will be able to keep a clean sheet and a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Adelaide United

