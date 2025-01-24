Western Sydney Wanderers vs Auckland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025 

Western Sydney Wanderers and Auckland will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 16 clash on Sunday (January 26th). The game will be played at CommBank Stadium.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered at home to Central Coast Mariners last week. Alou Kuol, Ryan Edmondson and Mikael Doka scored for the visitors while James Temelkovski scored what proved to be a consolation strike in the 85th minute.

Auckland, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Adelaide United in a top-of-the-table clash. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Neyder Moreno breaking the deadlock with practically his first touch in the 66th minute before Archie Goodwin scored a brace to put the hosts 2-1 up. Logan Rogerson equalized in the ninth minute of injury time.

The stalemate left Steve Corica's side in second spot with 27 points to show for their efforts in 13 games. Western Sydney Wanderers are eighth on 18 points.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Auckland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. However, WS Wanderers claimed a 4-2 victory in a friendly in August 2024.

Auckland have the best defensive record in the league having conceded just 11 goals in 13 games.

Western Sydney Wanderers' last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Six of Auckland's last eight league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Auckland's last six league games have produced an average of 12.3 corner kicks.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Auckland Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have lost their last two league games at home, conceding three goals on each occasion. They will be hoping to bounce back with victory here.

Auckland made a breathtaking start to their first-ever season of A League football but have somewhat tailed off in recent weeks. The new boys have managed just one win from their last four league games (two draws).

Both sides will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points but we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Auckland

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Auckland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Auckland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

