Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2024 

Western Sydney Wanderers will welcome Brisbane Roar to the CommBank Stadium for an Australian A-League round 23 clash on Friday.

The home side are coming off a 3-1 away win over Macarthur FC on April Fool's Day. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Nicolas Milanovic, Sonny Kittel and Jorrit Hendrix scoring to give the visitors a three-goal lead while Matthew Millar scored a late consolation strike for the Bulls.

Brisbane Roar, meanwhile, fell to 1-0 defeat away to Wellington Phoenix. Bozhidar Kraev's second-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left them in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 23 games. Western Sydney Wanderers are sixth with 34 points to show for their efforts in 23 games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 38th meeting between the two sides. Brisbane Roar have 14 wins to their name, and Western Sydney Wanderers were victorious on 11 occasions while 12 games ended in a draw.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in December 2023 when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw.

The last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Eight of Western Sydney Wanderers' last nine league games, including each of the last seven, have produced three goals or more.

Brisbane Roar's defeat to Wellington Phoenix ended their run of seven successive league games to witness goals at both ends.

Brisbane Roar have won just one of their last six games (three losses).

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers currently sit in the final playoff spot. Mark Rudan's side hold a four-point advantage over seventh-placed Melbourne City but are winless in their last five home games (four losses).

Brisbane Roar have won just one of their last five league games but their recent record in this fixture will be a morale-booster. The Lions are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (three wins).

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Brisbane Roar

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals