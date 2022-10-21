Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Western Sydney Wanderers will welcome Brisbane Roar to the CommBank Stadium for a matchday three fixture in the Australian A-League on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory at Melbourne Victory, with Tomislav Mrcela scoring the winner in the 41st minute. The Wanderers had kickstarted their league campaign with a win, beating Perth Glory 1-0.

Brisbane, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against ten-man Melbourne City. Jamie Mclaren scored a first-half brace to inspire the win for his team.

The defeat left Brisbane in tenth spot in the standings, having garnered one point from two games. Sydney, meanwhile, are second and are one of only two teams with a 100% winning record after two games (alongside table-toppers Melbourne City).

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 33 previous occasions. Sydney have 11 wins to Brisbane's 13.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Brisbane claim a 3-1 away win.

Brisbane are on a four-game winless run across competitions.

Six of their last eight meetings have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Four of Brisbane's last five away games have produced at least four goals, with both teams scoring.

Sydney are yet to concede a goal this season.

Brisbane are the only team in the Australian top flight yet to score a goal this term.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Sydney have played cautiously this season and could once again sit deep against Brisbane.

The visitors are yet to open their account, but if this fixture is anything to go by, that could change here.

Sydney should narrowly edge the game in a five-goal thriller.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2 Brisbane Roar

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney to win (The hosts are one of only two teams with a 100% record after two games this season.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Six of the last eight meetings between Sydney and Brisbane have seen both teams score.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 3.5 goals (Four of Brisbane's last five away games have produced at least four goals, with both teams scoring).

