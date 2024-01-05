Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

Western Sydney Wanderers will play host to Central Coast Mariners at CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers recovered from a 2-0 away defeat at the hands of Wellington Phoenix by beating Macarthur 3-1 at home on matchday 10. The hosts will hope to build on that momentum as they welcome Central Coast Mariners for their sixth home game of the season. Both teams are meeting for the first time this term.

Wanderers have won five times, drawn thrice and lost twice in 10 matches, leaving them third in the standings with 18 points. They are three points behind first-placed Wellington Phoenix but could move to the summit if they do the trick on Saturday. The hosts won the sides’ previous meeting 2-0 at CommBank Stadium.

Central Coast Mariners are enjoying a purple patch, as they are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, boasting five wins. They sit fourth in the table with 14 points. The defending champions are aiming to conserve their title but the gap to the top spot is widening, with seven points already established.

The last time Mariners won at CommBank Stadium was in November 2022, in league action that ended 3-0 in their favor. They could be eying a repeat of that feat but Western Sydney Wanderers have been impressive at home, winning four of their last five outings. The visitors have lost once in their last five trips.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western Sydney have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Central Coast.

Western Sydney have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches against Central Coast.

Western Sydney have won four times and lost once in their last five home matches.

Central Coast have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches road.

Western Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Central Coast have won four times and drawn once.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Marcus Antonsson has been flying high for the hosts, scoring five goals alongside several assists. Goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas is leading the table with five clean sheets.

The visitors will bank on Ángel Torres, who leads the team with six goals.

Western Sydney come into the game as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Western Sydney to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Western Sydney to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Central Coast to score - Yes