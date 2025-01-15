Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 15 clash on Friday (January 17th). The game will be played at CommBank Stadium.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 away win they registered over Perth Glory on Tuesday. They went into the break in the lead courtesy of Andriano Lebib's fourth-minute strike while Adam Taggart equalized three minutes into the second half. Zachary Sapsford scored the match-winner just before the hour-mark.

Central Coast, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Sydney FC. They went behind to Patryk Klimala's 11th-minute goal while Harrison Steele equalized five minutes before the break. Adrian Segecic scored a second-half hat-trick to inspire his side to victory.

The loss left the Mariners in ninth spot in the table, having garnered 14 points from 12 games. Western Sydney Wanderers are four points better off in eighth spot.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western Sydney Wanderers have 15 wins from the last 35 head-to-head games. Central Coast have 10 wins to their name while 10 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Central Coast claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

The Mariners' last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Western Sydney have scored at least two goals in their last 10 league games.

The Mariners have won just one of their last six league games (three losses).

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers' last six league games have seen both sides find the back of the net and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Central Coast Mariners have had a title defense to forget but could close the gap on their visitors to one point with a victory here.

Both sides are likely to play on the front foot and this could be a high-scoring game. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2 Central Coast Mariners

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - WS Wanderers to score over 1.5 goals

