Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday. Both teams have been poor this season and will need to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have struggled this season. The Wanderers suffered a 3-1 defeat against Melbourne City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to step up this season. The Mariners held Perth Glory to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have an impressive record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 14 out of 29 matches played between the two sides. Central Coast Mariners have managed seven victories against the Wanderers and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Western Sydney Wanderers were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-D

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last week and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. The Mariners have failed to justify their potential so far and will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table.

Western Sydney Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but also have several issues to resolve ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi