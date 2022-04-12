Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The Australian A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners square off at the Bankwest Stadium on Wednesday.

The Mariners saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end courtesy of a 5-0 humbling against Sydney FC last time out and will look to quickly put that result behind them.

Western Sydney Wanderers failed to return to winning ways last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brisbane Roar.

They have now failed to win any of their last four outings, picking up three draws and losing once since a 2-1 win at Adelaide United on March 16.

With 21 points from 20 games, the Wanderers are currently bottom but one in the A-League table, just above last-placed Perth Glory.

Central Coast Mariners, meanwhile, were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing against Sydney FC last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a seven-game unbeaten run, claiming four wins and three draws in that time.

The Mariners head into Wednesday’s game eighth in the league table after picking up 26 points from 20 games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Head-To-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the previous 29 meetings between the sides. The Mariners have picked up seven wins in that time, while eight games have ended in draws.

Western Sydney Wanderers Form Guide: D-L-D-D-W

Central Coast Mariners Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers

The hosts will be without Vedran Janjetovic and Rhys Williams, who are both recuperating from injuries. Daniel Margush is currently suspended.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Suspended: Daniel Margush

Central Coast Mariners

The Mariners head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Tate Russell, Philip Cancar, Ziggy Gordon, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Keanu Baccus, James Troisi; Jack Rodwell, Bernie Ibini Isei, Dimitri Petratos

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Daniel Hall, Storm Roux; Maximilien Balard, Matthew Hatch, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we expect a thrilling contest with both sides having a go at each other in search of all three points. The Wanderers are unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 home games against the Mariners and we predict they will keep this fine run going and come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Peter P