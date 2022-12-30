Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC will lock horns for the first time in 2023 when they square off at the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Sunday (January 1).

Both sides are separated by just one point in the upper echelons of the standings, which should make for an exciting watch.

Western Sydney failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brisbane Roar on Friday. Mark Rudan’s side have now failed to win their last four games across competitions since a 1-0 victory at Sydney FC on November 12.

With 15 points from nine games, the Wanderers are second in the A-League, one point and a place above Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Macarthur picked up successive away wins for the first time since October when they edged out Sydney FC 3-0 last weekend. They have now picked up three wins from their last four league outings, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Macarthur, meanwhile, will fancy their chances of maintaining this fine run of form as they visit the CommBank Stadium, where they have won on their last two visits since December 2020.

Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Macarthur have been dominated the fixture, claiming three wins from the last five meetings.

Western Sydney are yet to taste victory over Macarthyr, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Macarthur head into the weekend on a run of three wins from their last four games, with a 1-0 loss to Melbourne Victory on December 11 being the exception.

The Wanderers are winless in their last four games across competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since November.

Macarthur are unbeaten in eight of their last nine away games across competitions, picking up six wins and two draws since July.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Western Sydney have run out of steam in recent weeks and will look to arrest their slump. However, Macarthur are in solid form and should extend their dominance in the fixture by seeing off the struggling hosts.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Macarthur FC

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Macarthur

Tip 2: First to score - Macarthur (Macarthur have opened the scoring in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in the Wanderers’ last five games.)

