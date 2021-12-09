Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Western Sydney Wanderers are back in action with another A-League fixture this weekend as they take on Macarthur FC on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are at the top of the A-League standings and have excelled so far this season. The Bulls suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sydney FC in the FFA Cup and will want to bounce back in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Wanderers edged Wellington Phoenix to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have an impressive record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won one out of two games played between the two teams. The Wanderers have never defeated Macarthur FC in an A-League game and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in February and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-D-D

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-D

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Keanu Baccus is also struggling with his fitness and will be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Keanu Baccus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Federici has been forced into retirement

Macarthur FC

Adam Federici announced his retirement last month and will not be a part of Macarthur FC's campaign. The Bulls have a new-look squad and will need to step up against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; Bernie Ibini-Isei, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Macarthur FC @mfcbulls



And last night he captained the Bulls and continues to show us what he is made of 💪



#WeAreTheBulls #OnThisDay , a year ago, James Meredith joined the Bulls!And last night he captained the Bulls and continues to show us what he is made of 💪 #OnThisDay, a year ago, James Meredith joined the Bulls! And last night he captained the Bulls and continues to show us what he is made of 💪#WeAreTheBulls https://t.co/vLInRyDJlQ

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Tomislav Uskok; James Meredith, Charles M'Mombwa, Jordon Mutch, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Ulises Davila

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Macarthur FC have made an impressive start to their A-League campaign and will want to maintain their form this weekend. The Bulls have revamped their squad this year and will be confident going into this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are growing in stature and will want to bounce back after a poor performance in the FFA Cup. Macarthur FC are the better team at the moment, however, and will want to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-3 Macarthur FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi