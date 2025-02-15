Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur bring round 19 of the Australian A-League to an end when they square off at the CommBank Stadium on Sunday. Alen Stajcic’s men have lost their last three home games and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Western Sydney Wanderers were left disappointed last Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Sydney FC after conceding twice with two minutes of normal time to go.

Before that, Stajcic’s side suffered back-to-back defeats against Central Coast Mariners and Auckland FC before securing a 1-0 victory over Brisbane Roar on January 31.

Western Sydney Wanderers have picked up six wins and four draws from their 18 A-League matches so far to collect 22 points and sit eighth in the standings.

Elsewhere, Macarthur turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Western United on home turf.

In truth, Mile Sterjovski’s men have struggled for consistency of late, losing three and claiming just two wins from their last six games, having gone unbeaten in the six matches preceding this run.

For all their recent struggles, Macarthur remain in contention for playoff football as they sit sixth in the table with 25 points from 17 games, one point above seventh-placed Melbourne City outside the playoff places.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Macarthur hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won five of the last 12 meetings between the two teams.

Western Sydney Wanderers have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Macarthur have lost just one of their last seven away matches while claiming five wins and one draw since November 10.

Western Sydney Wanderers have lost their last three home games, conceding seven goals and scoring three since the turn of the year.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Prediction

The last seven meetings between Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur have produced 32 goals and we expect another end-to-end contest with plenty of goalmouth action.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper, but we are backing the Wanderers to come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Macarthur

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last five clashes)

