Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur take to the pitch for the first time in 2024 when they square off at the CommBank Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides, Mile Sterjovski's men will head into the game looking to get one over the hosts and begin the new year on a high.

Western Sydney Wanderers suffered their first away defeat of the season last time out when they were beaten 2-0 by Wellington Phoenix at the Sky Stadium.

Mark Rudan’s side now return home where they have won all but one of their last four matches, with a 4-1 loss against Melbourne Victory on December 10 being the exception.

With 15 points from nine matches, Western Sydney Wanderers are currently third in the A-League table, level on points with Monday’s visitors.

Macarthur, on the other hand, suffered a second consecutive defeat last time out when they were beaten 3-2 by Perth Glory at HBF Park.

This followed a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Wellington Phoenix on December 18 which saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end.

While Macarthur will look to kick off the new year on a high, recent results against Western Sydney Wanderers offer little optimism as they have failed to win the last four meetings between the two teams since May 20222.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Macarthur holds a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

The Wanderers are unbeaten in their last four games against Sterjovski’s men, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in March 2022.

Macarthur have won just two of their last 10 A-League away games since February while losing seven and claiming one draw in that time.

Western Sydney Wanderlust are unbeaten in four of their last five home games this season, picking up three wins and one draw so far.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Prediction

The last six meetings between Western Sydney and Macarthur have produced a combined 20 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. That said, we predict both sides will cancel each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Macarthur

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of their last five encounters)