Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2025

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on an impressive Melbourne City side in a crucial encounter at the CommBank Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will want to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Preview

Melbourne City are currently in second place in the A-League standings and have been in excellent form this season. The away side defeated Brisbane Roar by a narrow 3-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts eased past Western United by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne City have a slight edge over Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 15 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Western Sydney Wanderers' 14 victories.

Western Sydney Wanderers are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the A-League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 1-0 margin against Auckland FC in January this year.

After a run of consecutive draws in the A-League, Western Sydney Wanderers managed to end their winless streak with a victory against Western United over the weekend.

Melbourne City have won each of their last three matches in the A-League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Newcastle Jets last month.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November 2024 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have been in excellent form this season and will look to give Auckland FC a run for their money in the coming weeks. German Ferreyra scored the winning goal against Brisbane Roar last week and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have impressive players in their ranks and have troubled Melbourne City in the past. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 0-2 Melbourne City

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Melbourne City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

