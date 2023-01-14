Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers will entertain reigning champions Melbourne City at the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.
The hosts suffered their second defeat in four league games last time around as they fell to a 1-0 away defeat against Perth Glory. They have just one win in their last five league games, which has seen them fall seven points behind Melbourne City.
The visitors have picked up five wins in their last six league outings and are at the top of the league table with 25 points to their name. They recorded their third win in a row in their previous outing as they picked up a 4-0 win at home over Western United.
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 30 times across all competitions since their first-ever meeting in the A-League in 2013. They have been evenly matched in these games with 12 wins apiece and just six games ending in draws.
- Melbourne are on a seven-game unbeaten streak against the hosts, picking up five wins in that period.
- The last three meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, including a 3-1 win for Melbourne City at Sunday's venue in February.
- Both teams have done well defensively this season, with Melbourne City having the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just seven goals in 10 games, while the hosts have conceded eight goals in 11 games.
- Melbourne have the second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 23 goals in 10 games.
- Melbourne have won the last three meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue, scoring eight goals in these games while conceding just three in that period.
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Prediction
The Wanderers have suffered just one defeat at home this season and have also kept three clean sheets in five home games. They have lost three games in a row at home against Melbourne and might struggle here.
Melbourne have scored eight goals in their last three league games while conceding just one goal in that period. They are expected to continue their fine form in this match. With that in mind, we expect them to secure a comfortable win.
Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-3 Melbourne City
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5
Tip 3: Melbourne to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 5: Jamie Maclaren to score anytime - Yes
