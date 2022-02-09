Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Western Sydney Wanderers are back in action with another important A-League game this week as they lock horns with Melbourne City on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up in this match.

Melbourne City are in second place in the A-League standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The reigning champions defeated Newcastle Jets by a 4-2 margin last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far. The Wanderers suffered a 1-0 defeat against Western United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 12 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 10 victories against the Wanderers and will want to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-3 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-D-L

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-D-D

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last week and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness but might not be risked in this fixture. Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Goodwin, and Mathew Leckie are back from international duty and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity



Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered this season but have managed to improve in recent weeks. The away side is back with a largely full-strength side this week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have good players in their ranks but will need to work as a unit this season. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-3 Melbourne City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi