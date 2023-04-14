Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 24 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Macarthur FC last weekend. Brandon Borello opened the scoring for the visitors in the 42nd minute, while Lachlan Rose leveled matters midway through the second half. Two goals were scored in injury time, with Borello grabbing his brace in the fifth additional minute to ensure the spoils were shared.

Melbourne Victory could not be separated in a goalless stalemate against Perth Glory on home turf.

The draws left the two sides in fourth spot and bottom of the table respectively. WS Wanderers have accrued 35 points from 23 games, while Melbourne Victory have 25 points to show for their efforts in 23 matches.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 28 occasions in the past. Melbourne Victory lead 14-9.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when WS Wanderers claimed 1-0 away victory.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Melbourne Victory's last eight away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Melbourne Victory have the worst attack in the league this term, having scored 26 goals in 23 games.

Melbourne Victory have won just one of their last eight away games, losing six matches in this sequence.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers showed great determination to get a point against Macarthur, having conceded a late goal in injury time. The stalemate made it two games without a win for Mark Rudan's side but they will fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways against the basement team.

Melbourne Victory have struggled throughout the season, particularly on the road, with a major cause for concern being their inability to find the back of the net frequently.

WS Wanderers will be aiming for victory to consolidate their hold on the playoff spots and also extend their unbeaten run against Melbourne Victory to four games.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-0 Melbourne Victory

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

