Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Western Sydney Wanderers will welcome Melbourne Victory to CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. Both teams have registered nine wins in the league thus far and are separated by two places in the standings. Victory are in fourth place with 33 points, though Wanderers have a game in hand.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording four wins. They extended their winning streak to three games last week, with a 4-1 home triumph over Perth Glory. Adam Taggart scored in the fifth minute to give Glory the lead but a brace from Aydan Johnathan Hammond and second-half goals from Oscar James and Bozhidar Kraev helped Wanderers register a comeback win.

The visitors have also enjoyed an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last four league games. After two consecutive draws, they registered a 3-0 home win over Central Coast Mariners last week. Nishan Velupillay and Bruno Fornaroli scored in the first half while substitute Zinédine Machach added the third goal in stoppage time.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 32 times in the A-League. Victory have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 15 wins. Wanderers are not far behind with 11 wins while six games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded 4-3 away wins in their league meetings last season and the reverse fixture in January ended in a 2-2 draw.

Western Sydney Wanderers have scored 13 goals in their last four league games while conceding five times.

Melbourne Victory have won just one of their last six away games in the A-League, failing to score in three.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 43 goals. Victory, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record, conceding 23 goals.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Wanderers head into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak, recording four wins and will look to continue that form here. After losing their first three home games of 2025, they have registered two consecutive wins, scoring six goals. They have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against the visitors and will look to continue that goalscoring run here.

Victory have registered four wins in their last seven league games and have also kept clean sheets in these wins. They have won four of their last 13 league games, though only one win has been registered away from home. They have won just one of their last seven meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Wanderers have won four of their five home meetings against Victory and, considering their better goalscoring record, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2 Melbourne Victory

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

