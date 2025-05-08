Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10, 2025 

Western Sydney Wanderers will entertain Melbourne Victory at CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. Both teams finished the regular season next to each other (fourth and fifth respectively) and are set to clash once again in the elimination final.
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Preview
Western Sydney Wanderers finished fourth in the regular season on 46 points to qualify for the Finals series. However, they will begin their campaign in the elimination-finals, which is a one-off clash of two games, to determine the second batch of two semi-finalists. The hosts will face Auckland FC if they sail through.
Wanderers ended the regular season in good shape, winning their last two matches on the road. They maintained an impressive streak across the final lap of the campaign, playing 12 matches without a defeat, and winning eight times. Western Sydney Wanderers are in search of their second championship title since 2016.
Melbourne Victory finished in the fifth spot on 43 points to book their place in the Finals series. They failed to replicate their performance of last term when they finished third in the regular season. However, all is not lost as they could make a splash in the Finals series, like in the previous season, when they reached the Grand Final.
Big V will also head for the elimination finals in good form. They have suffered only two defeats in their last ten matches, winning five. They have won the championship four times, but their last success dates back to 2018.
Western Sydney Wanderers prevailed at home 4-2 over Melbourne Victory when the sides last met.
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Western Sydney Wanderers have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Melbourne Victory.
- Western Sydney Wanderers have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home against Melbourne Victory.
- Western Sydney Wanderers have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.
- Melbourne Victory have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Western Sydney Wanderers have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Melbourne Victory have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.
- Form Guide: Western Sydney Wanderers – W-W-D-W-D, Melbourne Victory – D-W-L-W-W.
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction
Western Sydney Wanderers seem to have the wind on their back. They will hope to maintain their momentum in view of securing a passage to the semis.
Melbourne Victory are used to big occasions like this and they will be expected to raise their games in a knockout match.
However, with form and home advantage, we are backing Western Sydney Wanderers to claim a hard-fought win.
Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Melbourne Victory
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Western Sydney Wanderers
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Western Sydney Wanderers to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Both sides to score - Yes