Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2022

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Newcastle Jets lock horns with an impressive Western Sydney Wanderers side in an important clash at the CommBank Stadium on Friday.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers are currently in second place in the A-League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Wanderers were held to a 1-1 draw by Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The away side eased past Wellington Phoenix by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western Sydney Wanderers have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won 10 out of the 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Jets' nine victories.

Western Sydney Wanderers have conceded only one goal in their three A-League matches - the joint-best defence in the competition so far alongside Melbourne City and Macarthur FC.

Newcastle Jets have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming against Macarthur FC in May this year.

Newcastle Jets are one of only two teams that are yet to drop points in the A-League this season but they have played one game less than league leaders Melbourne City.

Newcastle Jets have scored five goals from their two A-League games so far - only Sydney FC and Melbourne City have outscored the Jets in the competition.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on winning silverware this year. The Wanderers have relied on their defensive nous and will need to present a robust front in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have been an impressive unit in the final third but have a few defensive issues to address ahead of this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle Jets to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Trent Buhagiar to score - Yes

