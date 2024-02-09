Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Western Sydney Wanderers will entertain the Newcastle Jets at the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

The hosts have seen an interesting run of results in their recent league outings, alternating between a win and a loss in their last nine games. In their previous outing, they played out a seven-goal thriller against Macarthur, suffering a 4-3 loss. Six goals were scored in the first half, including a brace from Lachlan Brook.

The visitors have also been inconsistent in the league recently, with a win, loss, and a draw apiece in their last three games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne Victory, with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scoring the equalizer in the 88th minute.

Seven points separate the two teams in the league standings, with the hosts in fifth place with 24 points from 16 games and Newcastle Jets in 10th place with 17 points.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 31 times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the A-League since 2012. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 11-9 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

The last two meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in November.

Both teams have scored 25 goals in 16 league games this season. Western Sydney Wanderers have a better defensive record, conceding just 18 goals.

Newcastle Jets are winless in their last four away games in the A-League, suffering three defeats.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The Wanderers have three wins in the A-League this season, with two of them coming in away games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Wanderers have been very inconsistent in the league, with five losses and four wins in their last nine games. They have suffered two losses on the spin at home, scoring just once while scoring thrice, and will look to bounce back with a win here.

Aidan Simmons and Thomas Beadling will serve suspensions in this match, while Daniel Margush joined Alex Bonetig on the treatment table after suffering a concussion last week.

The Jets have just one win in their six league games in 2024 thus far, scoring eight times while conceding 12 goals in that period. They are winless in their last four away games, conceding at least thrice in three games in that period while scoring just four goals, and might struggle here.

They are winless in their last five away meetings against the hosts, scoring six goals in that period while conceding 10 times, and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos to score or assist any time - Yes