Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Newcastle Jets on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are in ninth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Melbourne Victory in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Wanderers played out a 2-2 draw against Central Coast Mariners last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of a total of 27 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Western Sydney Wanderers were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-D-D

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-D-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Matthew Jurman and Angus Thurgate have served their suspensions and will be available for selection.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Tomislav Mrcela, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Newcastle Jets pulled off a stunning performance against Perth Glory but were undone by an impressive Melbourne Victory side over the weekend. The Jets have struggled with their consistency this year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have also struggled this year and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Newcastle Jets

