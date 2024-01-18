Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Western Sydney Wanderers will invite Perth Glory to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts recorded a 1-0 win over Melbourne City in their previous outing, with Dylan Pierias scoring the only goal of the match in the first half. The Wanderers had a goal overturned after a VAR check in the fifth minute but they kept the pressure up to find the back of the net.

The win helped them retain third place in the league table. They have 21 points to their name, the same as fourth-placed Macarthur. They trail league leaders and second-placed Melbourne Victory by three points.

The visitors met Wellington Phoenix in their previous outing and narrowly lost in a seven-goal thriller. Adam Taggart, Aleksandar Šušnjar, and Jarrod Carluccio were on the scoresheet but Kosta Barbarouses bagged a brace, scoring the match-winner in the 73rd minute to condemn Glory to their eighth loss of the season.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 34 times in all competitions since 2012. They have been evenly matched in the head-to-head record with 13 wins apiece and eight games ending in draws.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the hosts and two shutouts for the visitors.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November, with the Wanderers recording a 1-0 home win.

Perth Glory have outscored Western Sydney Wanderers 21-20 in 12 league games thus far.

The visitors have conceded 28 goals, which is the second-worst defensive record in this league this season. The hosts, meanwhile, have the best defensive record, conceding 12 goals in as many games.

The visitors have lost five of their six away games in this league this season.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction

The Wanderers have two wins and losses apiece in their last four league games, scoring and conceding four goals apiece in these outings. Fourteen of their 20 league goals have come at home this season, so they are likely to find the back of the net in this match.

There are no fresh absentees for them ahead of this match as Lawrence Thomas and Brandon Borrello remain unavailable due to international duty and injury respectively.

The Glory have suffered three consecutive defeats in the league, conceding 11 goals in that period. They have seven goals in these games as well and will look to continue their goalscoring form.

Stefan Colakovski and Darryl Lachman are back from injuries while Bruce Kamau is also in contention to start after serving his one-game suspension. Carluccio, who scored against Wellington, and is on loan from the Wanderers, is ineligible to play here.

Western Sydney Wanderers have won their last four home meetings against the visitors without conceding a goal and are strong favorites. Perth Glory are winless in away games this season and interestingly, their last win in their travels came all the way back in October 2022.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, the hosts should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Perth Glory

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Taggart to score or assist any time - Yes