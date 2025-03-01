Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2025

The action continues in the Australian A-League as Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory lock horns at the CommBank Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the game in contrasting form, with David Zdrilic’s men failing to win their most recent six matches.

Ad

Western Sydney Wanderers continue their push for post-season football as they thrashed Central Coast Mariners 4-0 at the Central Coast Stadium last Saturday.

Alen Stajcic’s men are unbeaten in four consecutive games, claiming three wins and one draw since losing back-to-back games against the Mariners and Auckland in January.

With 29 points from 18 matches, Western Sydney Wanderers are sixth in the A-League standings, two points above Sydney FC just outside the playoff places.

Ad

Trending

Perth Glory, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last time out as they played out a goalless draw with Sydney FC at HBF Park.

Zdrilic’s men have gone six back-to-back games without a win, losing three and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory over Auckland on January 11.

Perth have picked up just 11 points from their 19 league matches so far to sit bottom but one in the standings, five points above last-placed Brisbane Roar.

Ad

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Western Sydney Wanderers boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Perth Glory have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Western Sydney Wanderers have won just two of their last eight MLS home games while losing three and claiming one draw since the start of December.

Perth Glory have failed to win nine of their last 10 away matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming three draws since August.

Ad

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction

Western Sydney have put together a fine run of results of late and will be backing themselves to keep the ball rolling against an out-of-sorts Perth Glory side who have picked up just three points from the last 18 available.

That said, we anticipate a one-sided affair at the CommBank Stadium, with the hosts claiming all three points.

Ad

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 Perth Glory

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Western Sydney’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last seven games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback