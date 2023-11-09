Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers will invite Perth Glory to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, recording one win in three games. In their previous outing, they played out a 2-2 draw against the Newcastle Jets, scoring twice in the second half to come back from two goals down.

The visitors have a win, a draw and a loss in three league games thus far. They registered their first win of the season last week, defeating reigning champions Central Coast Mariners 2-0 at home. Adam Taggart assisted Stefan Colakovski's opener in the 52nd minute and added a goal in injury time.

The hosts are in fifth place in the league table with five points from three games. The visitors trail the home team by a point and place in the league table.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 33 times in all competitions this far, with all but two meetings coming in the A-League. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors leading 13-12 in the head-to-head record.

Eight games between them have ended in draws, though 10 of their last 11 meetings have produced conclusive results.

The three meetings between them last season ended with a scoreline of 1-0, with two wins for Perth Glory and one game going Western Sydney Wanderers' way.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The Wanderers have won their last three home meetings against Glory, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 7-5 in three games thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding twice while the visitors have let in four goals.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction

The Wanderers are unbeaten in the A-League thus far, keeping two clean sheets in three games. They have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last three home meetings against the visitors and will hope for a good defensive performance in this match.

At home they have lost just one of their last six games in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and conceding just four times.

Glory registered their first win of the season last week and will look to build on that form in this match. It was their first win in eight competitive games.

Interestingly, they are winless in their last 10 away games in the A-League, suffering seven defeats. They have just one win in their last 22 away games in the competition, which is a cause for concern.

Wanderers have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season and have kept clean sheets in two home games thus far. With that in mind and considering the poor away record of Perth in the A-League, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Perth Glory

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Milanovic to score or assist any time - Yes