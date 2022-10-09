Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Western Sydney Wanderers will get their A-League campaign underway on Sunday (October 9) when they entertain Perth Glory at the CommBank Stadium.

Both teams had poor eague campaigns last season, with the hosts finishing tenth in the standings with 27 points. Perth Glory finished dead bottom with just 18 points.

Syndey, meanwhile, went winless in their last four league games, while Perth snapped their 16-game winless run in their final game of the campaign. The hosts did not qualify for the Australia Cup playoffs, losing 3-1 to Brisbane Roar. Perth also did not qualify for the cup competition, falling 3-1 to Newcastle Jets.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 30 times across competitions, and they're evenly matched with 11 wins apiece and eight games ending in draws.

They played out a 1-1 draw when they last met in the A-League at HBF Park in April. Bruno Fornaroli's first-half goal was cancelled out by Keijiro Ogawa in the second half.

Western Sydney have won their last two games at home against the visitors, keeping a clean sheet in both games.

The hosts scored 30 goals in the league last season, which was the third-worst attacking record in the league; they also conceded 39 goals.

Perth scored only 20 goals last term, which was the worst attacking record in the competition.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction

Both teams have not played a competitive game since May, and that might impact their performance. Western Sydney have two wins in their last two home games against the visitors and have also kept a clean sheet.

Perth struggled in the final weeks of the league last season, so they will look to kickstart the season on a positive note. The two teams will likely play out a draw here.

Prediction: Western Sydney 1-1 Perth

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Western Sydney Wanderers to score first - Yes

