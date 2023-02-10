Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC  Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023 

Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory over Western United at the same venue last weekend. Yeni Atito N'Gbakoto scored the winner in the 28th minute. Sydney, meanwhile, edged out Central Coast Mariners in an eventful five-goal thriller that saw both sides reduced to ten men in the first half.

Adam Le Fondre and Jason Cummings scored braces apiece, although the latter's was not enough to prevent his side falling to a 3-2 away defeat.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC

That feeling

This Derby ⚔️



Saturday, we re-ignite



#SydneyIsSkyBlue These goalsThat feelingThis Derby ⚔️Saturday, we re-ignite These goals ⚽️That feeling 😋This Derby ⚔️Saturday, we re-ignite 🔥#SydneyIsSkyBlue https://t.co/b5vruzad5m

The victory saw Sydney climb to sixth in the standings, having garnered 20 points from 15 games. Western Sydney, meanwhile, are second, having garnered 24 points from 15 games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 42 previous occasions, with Sydney leading 14-9, while nine games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw the Wanderers claim a narrow 1-0 away win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Sydney FC are winless in their last six visits to WS Wanderers.

The Wanderers' win over Western United snapped a run of four league games without a win, with the last three ending in a stalemate.

Sydney have the best away attack in the league this term, scoring 14 goals in 12 games.

The Wanderers have the best defensive home record, with five goals conceded in seven games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Prediction

Just four points separates the two sides in the standings, with the Wanderers looking to protect their spot in the top two, while Sydney have a slender hold on sixth position.

The hosts have been involved in cagey games recently, particularly at home, while Sydney have largely been expansive away from home.

This being a derby means the game is likely to be played at a high tempo. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Western Sydney 2-2 Sydney

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

