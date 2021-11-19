Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with its 2021-22 edition this weekend as Sydney FC take on Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday. Both teams have impressive squads this season and will be intent on winning the Sydney Derby this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers secured an eighth-placed finish last season and have been inconsistent for the better part of the year. The Wanderers eased past Broadmeadow Magic by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, lost out to Melbourne City in the A-League Grand Final last season and will want to go a step further this season. The away side has been a dominant force in recent years and has a point to prove in this match.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



Connected by colour and bonded by passion.



We’re ready for the new season. Are you?



#SydneyisSkyBlue | sydneyfc.com/Membership 💙 We are Sydney ⚽Connected by colour and bonded by passion.We’re ready for the new season. Are you? 💙 We are Sydney ⚽Connected by colour and bonded by passion.We’re ready for the new season. Are you?#SydneyisSkyBlue | sydneyfc.com/Membership https://t.co/A7a800V5kN

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 13 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed only seven victories against Sydney FC and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sydney FC. Western Sydney Wanderers have troubled Sydney FC in the recent past and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Keanu Baccus is also struggling with his fitness and will be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Keanu Baccus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo remains the only fitness concern for Sydney FC and might not be risked in this fixture. Sydney FC will need to field their best team to get the better of their cross-town rivals this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Michael Zullo

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Dimitri Petratos; Bernie Ibini-Isei, Alexander Badolato, Ramy Najjarine

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Paulo Retre; Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar; Bobo, Adam Le Fondre

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have been impressive in the A-League in recent years and have not made many changes to their squad this season. The likes of Bobo and Adam Le Fondre have delivered for the away side in the past and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers failed to meet expectations last season and have a point to prove in the coming weeks. Sydney FC are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi