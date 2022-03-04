Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Sydney FC on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this match.

Sydney FC are in sixth place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Wanderers slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle Jets in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 13 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. The Wanderers have managed seven victories against Sydney FC and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sydney FC. Western Sydney Wanderers gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be ruthless this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-L

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-D-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Kosta Barbarouses, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury last year and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Patrick Yazbek, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Bobo

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have shown improvement over the past few weeks but will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table. The away side will look to win the league table this season and has a point to prove at the moment.

Western Sydney Wanderers have been in poor form this season and will need to step up to stand a chance this weekend. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi