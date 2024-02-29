Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Western Sydney Wanderers will invite Sydney to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts are in fifth place in the league table with 28 points to their name. The visitors are in sixth place, trailing the home team by just one point.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games last week, as Nicolas Milanovic's first-half brace helped them register a 2-1 away win over Adelaide United. Interestingly, their last three wins have come in away games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six league games, recording three wins. They saw their winning streak end after two games last week, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne City in their previous outing.

Thanks to Anthony Caceres' assist, Jordan Courtney-Perkins broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Former Sydney Academy product Marco Tilio scored against his former employers to help Melbourne City equalize in the 61st minute.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the Sydney derby and will meet for the 37th time across all competitions. The visitors have a 16-11 lead in wins, and nine games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November, with the Wanderers registering a 1-0 away win. Interestingly, their last three wins against their local rivals have come in away games.

Sydney are unbeaten in their last three away games in the A-League, recording one win.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, are winless in their last three home games in the league, suffering two losses.

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the hosts and one for the visitors.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 33-30 in 18 league games this season.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney Prediction

The Wanderers have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last four league games. They have conceded nine goals in these matches and will look to improve upon their defensive record. They are winless in their last three home games in the A-League.

Interestingly, they have suffered back-to-back losses in their last two home meetings against the visitors, scoring just once, and might struggle here. They have scored at least twice in three of their last four league games and will look to continue that goalscoring run here.

The Sky Blues are undefeated in their last six league games, with three wins and draws apiece. Interestingly, they have kept just one clean sheet in 18 league games this term. They have won two of their last five away games in the league while suffering just one loss and will look to build on that form.

Captain Luke Brattan is suspended for this crucial match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last week. Jack Rodwell is back from an injury spell and is in contention to start.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Sydney

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Róbert Mak to score or assist any time - Yes