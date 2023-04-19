Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2023 

Western Sydney Wanderers welcome Wellington Phoenix to the Commbank Stadium for a matchday 25 fixture in the A-League on Friday (April 21).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over ten-man Melbourne Victory at the weekend. Brandon Borrello and Amor Layouni scored either side of Nishan Valupillay's goal to inspire their side to victory.

Wellington, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Brisbane Roar at home. Jay O'Shea scored and provided an assist for the visitors, while Oskar Zawada and Yan Sasse scored in either half to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw left the Phoenix in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 32 points from 24 games. Western Sydney, meanwhile, are directly above them in the table with 38 points to show for their efforts after 24 outings.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides, with Western Sydney leading 13-12.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 stalemate.

Five of Wellington's last six away games have produced at least three goals.

Western Sydney have the second-best defensive home record in the league, conceding just ten goals in 12 games.

Four of Western Sydney's last five league games have produced higher-scoring second halves than the first.

Wellington are on a four-game winless run, losing thrice.

Four of Western Sydney's last six home games have seen one side fail to score.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Both sides have been far from their best in recent weeks, particularly Wellington, who have gone four games without a win.

Western Sydney are the favourites on paper, but Wellington have won on their last two visits to the Sydney and will fancy their chances of winning again.

The two teams are firmly in the race for the playoffs, but Wellington's spot in the top six is less secure. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Western Sydney 1-1 Wellington

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

