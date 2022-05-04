Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Wellington Phoenix on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Wanderers held Perth Glory to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The New Zealand-based outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against Melbourne Victory last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 15 out of the 31 matches played between the two sides. Wellington Phoenix have managed 11 victories against the Wanderers and will want to cut the deficit on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Western Sydney Wanderers were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-D-D

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix

Clayton Lewis picked up an injury while on international duty and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Oskar van Hattum has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Tomislav Mrcela, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Wellington Phoenix @WgtnPhoenixFC



Support the Nix and watch the game live on @ParamountPlusAU 🤩



Match Details:



WSW

🏟 CommBank Stadium

7:05pm (AEST) 9:05pm (NZT)

Sky Sport NZ / Paramount+



#COYN!



Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Louis Fenton, Walter Sandoval, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have shown flashes of brilliance over the past month and will need to be more consistent to secure an impressive finish to their season. The away side have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Western Sydney Wanderers have struggled this season and have several issues to solve at the moment. Wellington Phoenix are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

