Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Western Sydney Wanderers will welcome Western United to CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Sunday. United are second in the standings and trail league leaders Auckland by five points. The Wanderers are in fourth place with 36 points.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak in the league to eight games last week as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Auckland. Felipe Gallegos broke the deadlock just before the half-time break as he scored his first goal of the season. Nicolas Milanovic continued his fine form and pulled the Wanderers level in the 51st minute.

The visitors made it five wins in a row last week, with a comfortable 3-1 home triumph over last-placed Perth Glory. Rhys Bozinovski gave United an early lead, and Jaylan Pearman equalized for Glory after the break. United's lead was restored by Taras Gomulka's own goal, and Ramy Najjarine added the third goal in the 86th minute.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 13 times in all competitions thus far. United have the upper hand in these meetings, recording six wins. The Wanderers are not far behind with five wins, and the remaining two meetings have ended in draws.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 50 goals in 22 games. United have the second-best record, scoring 49 times.

Western Sydney Wanderers have won their last three home games, scoring 10 goals.

Western United, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording three wins and scoring 15 times.

After suffering three consecutive losses between 2023 and 2024 against the Wanderers, the visitors are unbeaten in their last two games in this fixture.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the visitors and just one for United.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction

The Wanderers have lost three of their 13 league games in 2025. Notably, all three losses have been registered at home. They have scored four goals apiece in three of their last five league outings and will look to continue that prolific run here.

United are the most in-form team in the A-League at the moment, recording five consecutive wins and having scored 19 goals in these games. They won their last away meeting against the Wanderers 3-1 last March, scoring thrice for just the third time in 13 games in this fixture.

Both teams have seen an uptick in form just as the race for securing a place in the elimination finals is heating up. They have also enjoyed a good goalscoring form and considering their current form, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Western United

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

