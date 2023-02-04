Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers will entertain Western United at CommBank Stadium in the 15th matchday of the A-League on Sunday (February 5).

Western Sydney and United are separated by just five points but seven places in the standings. It’s a tight race this term for the A-League Men with two points, the widest gap between 11 of the 12 teams. Melbourne City are the table toppers with 28 points.

Wanderers are third on 21 points – two behind second-placed Central Coast Mariners – despite their rocky campaign. The hosts have won once in their last five games, conceding eight goals. Sydney’s last victory over Western dates to May 2021. They have lost thrice against the visitors since then.

Western, meanwhile, won the A-League Men Championship last season – their first title – following a successful Grand Final over Premiership winners Melbourne City. Much is expected of them in the new campaign, but they seem to be going through a worrisome start, which has attracted criticism.

The Melbourne-based team have won once in their last five games. They boast four wins, four draws, and six losses in 14 games and are 11th among 12 teams with 16 points. However, they have scored more goals than Sydney: 18-16. They have also prevailed in the last three fixtures between the two teams.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Western.

Sydney have won once, lost once and drawn once in their last three games against Western at home.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Western have won once, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Sydney have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games, while Western have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Form Guide: Sydney – D-D-D-L-W; Western – D-W-D-L-D.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction

The leading lights in the hosts’ attack - Brandon Borrello (four goals, two assists), Yeni N’Gbakoto and Oliver Bozanic (three goals apiece) - will be expected to shine again.

WS Wanderers FC @wswanderersfc



We recap last Saturday night's epic clash against the Mariners #CCMvWSW "Keep this word with you when you walk out and throughout the whole game. Dominate. That's it."We recap last Saturday night's epic clash against the Mariners #WSW "Keep this word with you when you walk out and throughout the whole game. Dominate. That's it."We recap last Saturday night's epic clash against the Mariners #WSW #CCMvWSW https://t.co/u09m82EKaz

Nicolas Milanovic is the visitors’ top scorer with four goals, followed by Lachlan Wales and Aleksandar Prijovic with three goals apiece. Sydney are expected to win due to their form and home advantage.

Prediction: Sydney 3-1 Western

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Western Sydney Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sydney to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Western United to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes