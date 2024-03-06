Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2024

Western Sydney Wanderers will entertain Western United at the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The Wanderers suffered a 4-1 home loss to local rivals Sydney in the Sydney derby last week. It was Jake Girdwood-Reich's own goal in the second half that helped them register themselves on the scoresheet. It was their fifth loss in the A-League in 2024.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week, recording a 1-0 home win over Perth Glory. Noah Botic scored the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute, taking his tally for the season to five goals. It was just their fourth win of the season, and they remained at the bottom of the league table with 15 points from 19 games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 11 times in the A-League thus far and have been evenly matched in these meetings with five wins apiece and just one game ending in a draw.

The Wanderers are on a three-game winning run against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets. They registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in January.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the home team and two for the visitors.

Western Sydney Wanderers are winless in their last four home games in the A-League, suffering three defeats.

Western United, meanwhile, are winless in their last nine away games in the league, suffering seven losses.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games against the hosts, suffering three defeats and scoring just twice.

United have the worst attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 19 goals in as many games, with 10 of them coming in away games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction

The Wanderers have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last five league games. They have four wins in nine league games this season, interestingly, three of them have been registered in away games. They have conceded at least three goals in three of their last five league games, which is cause for concern.

Nonetheless, they have registered three consecutive wins against the visitors, scoring seven goals without reply, and will look to build on that form. Western Sydney supporters have indicated they will boycott their club's games until further notice after six fans were banned following a clash with the police last week. The lack of home support might impact their performance.

United are unbeaten in their last two league games and have recorded two wins in their last four games. Nonetheless, they are winless in nine of their 10 away games in the league this term, with 27 of their 37 goals being conceded in their travels.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are likely to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Western United

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Noah Botic to score or assist any time - Yes