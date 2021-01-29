Western United FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Western United face Melbourne Victory in an A-League clash at AAMI Park on Saturday, as both sides look to string together back-to-back wins.

Both sides won their respective previous matches played against Perth Glory. In a further coincidence, that was the first win of the season for both these sides.

Western United played an enthralling game against Perth Glory, which they won 5-4. That game had a manic second half which included eight goals.

Eventually, it was Steven Lustica's strike in the 86th minute, the ninth in the game, that decided it, and gave Western United the three points.

🗣 “You want to be there. You want to help, you want to score goals, you want to win these games, they are very special." #WUNvMVC #BattleOfTheBridge — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) January 28, 2021

They now have four points from three games this season. For Melbourne Victory, their last game was a lot more sedate than Western United's, but it didn't lack any drama.

They beat Perth Glory 2-1 in a superb come-from-behind win. They scored twice in the last four minutes of the game to deny Perth Glory.

Jake Brimmer was the hero for Melbourne Victory, scoring both goals in that game. As it stands, Victory are a point behind Western United in the early A-League standings. They had lost both their games before beating Perth Glory.

Our clash with Western United this weekend is the perfect opportunity to build on Tuesday's win #MVFC #Since05 pic.twitter.com/hkVDYG36hI — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Western United have beaten Melbourne Victory in each of the previous three clashes that these two sides have had against each other.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L-D

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Western United

Western United have a fully-fit squad at the moment, with no new injuries since the last time they took the field.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory

Rudy Gestede and Callum McManaman both missed the game against Perth Glory. Gestede had a hamstring problem, while McManaman was dealing with an ankle injury. Both players are in doubt for this game as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rudy Gestede, Callum McManaman

Suspended: None

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Tomislav Uskok, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha, Iker Guarrotxena

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Storm Roux, Nick Ansell, Ryan Shotton, Adama Traore; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Brandon Lauton, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Ben Folami

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

As with any early-season game in any league, this is a tough one to predict. Both teams are just coming off their respective first wins of the season.

However, with Gestede and McManaman likely to miss out, we are predicting a narrow Western United win.

Prediction: Western United 1-0 Melbourne Victory