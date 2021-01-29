Western United FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Western United face Melbourne Victory in an A-League clash at AAMI Park on Saturday, as both sides look to string together back-to-back wins.
Both sides won their respective previous matches played against Perth Glory. In a further coincidence, that was the first win of the season for both these sides.
Western United played an enthralling game against Perth Glory, which they won 5-4. That game had a manic second half which included eight goals.
Eventually, it was Steven Lustica's strike in the 86th minute, the ninth in the game, that decided it, and gave Western United the three points.
They now have four points from three games this season. For Melbourne Victory, their last game was a lot more sedate than Western United's, but it didn't lack any drama.
They beat Perth Glory 2-1 in a superb come-from-behind win. They scored twice in the last four minutes of the game to deny Perth Glory.
Jake Brimmer was the hero for Melbourne Victory, scoring both goals in that game. As it stands, Victory are a point behind Western United in the early A-League standings. They had lost both their games before beating Perth Glory.
Western United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head
Western United have beaten Melbourne Victory in each of the previous three clashes that these two sides have had against each other.
Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L-D
Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L
Western United vs Melbourne Victory Team News
Western United
Western United have a fully-fit squad at the moment, with no new injuries since the last time they took the field.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Melbourne Victory
Rudy Gestede and Callum McManaman both missed the game against Perth Glory. Gestede had a hamstring problem, while McManaman was dealing with an ankle injury. Both players are in doubt for this game as well.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Rudy Gestede, Callum McManaman
Suspended: None
Western United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI
Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Tomislav Uskok, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha, Iker Guarrotxena
Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Storm Roux, Nick Ansell, Ryan Shotton, Adama Traore; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Brandon Lauton, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Ben Folami
Western United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction
As with any early-season game in any league, this is a tough one to predict. Both teams are just coming off their respective first wins of the season.
However, with Gestede and McManaman likely to miss out, we are predicting a narrow Western United win.
Prediction: Western United 1-0 Melbourne VictoryPublished 29 Jan 2021, 00:07 IST