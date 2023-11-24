Western United vs Adelaide Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Western United will welcome Adelaide United to the Mars Stadium for an Australian A League round five fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle Jets a fortnight ago. Apostolos Stametelopoulos scored the match-winner right before the stroke of halftime.

Adelaide United, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Sydney FC in front of their fans. Joe Lolley and Jaiden Kucharski scored first-half braces while Fabio Gomes put the icing on the cake right after the break.

The defeat saw them drop to fifth spot in the table, having garnered seven points from four games. Western United are 11th with three points to show for their efforts in four games.

Western United vs Adelaide Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Adelaide United lead 4-3 while two games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Western United claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Four of Adelaide United's five games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of Western United's seven competitive games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

The away team on the day has won each of the last three head-to-head games.

Three of Western United's four league games this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Three of Adelaide United's four league games have produced at least 10 corner kicks.

Western United vs Adelaide Prediction

Western United have had a poor start to the season and have lost their last three games on the bounce. They failed to find the back of the net in all three defeats and their struggles in front of goal have to be fixed if they are to have any hopes of making the playoffs.

However, it's still early days in the season and the hosts still have enough time to turn things around. Adelaide United were embarrassed in front of their fans last time out and will be itching to get back to winning ways. The visitors have won on each of their last two visits to this stadium and will fancy their chances of doing the three-peat.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Adelaide United

Western United vs Adelaide Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks