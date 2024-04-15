Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2024

Western United will play host to Adelaide United at Regional Football Facility Tarneit in the A-League on Tuesday.

Western United vs Adelaide United Preview

These teams are the only two with one game in hand, allowing them to play three more matches before the end of the regular season. Western United will no longer be able to qualify for the Finals series. Adelaide United could still make it if they claim all nine points on offer, making this clash so crucial.

The hosts sit a place above the basement (11th out of 12), tied on 22 points with rock-bottom side Perth Glory. Western United are concluding a terrible campaign, with only six matches won out of 24, conceding the highest number of goals (48). They have also scored the lowest amount (29), which leaves them with the worst goal differential (-19).

Adelaide United, unlike Western United, will not take solace in qualification for the 2024 Australia Cup play-offs. The visitors want to fight for a place in the playoffs. They sit ninth with 28 points. They could claim the last qualification spot – sixth place - if they win against Western United and prevail in the remaining two matches.

The Reds finished third in the regular season last term and participated in the playoffs but were eliminated in the semi-finals. Their current campaign would be likened to a fiasco if they fail to reach the Finals series. Adelaide United crushed Western United home and away in the sides’ previous two clashes (4-1, 1-3).

Western United vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western United have won once and lost four times in their last five matches against Adelaide United.

Western United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches against Adelaide United.

Western United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Adelaide United have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Western United have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Adelaide United have won thrice and lost twice.

Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction

Western United’s shambolic defensive unit needs to be reorganised ahead of the visit of free-scoring Adelaide United, who boast the third-highest number of goals. The hosts may have lost their fighting spirit, with nothing more to fight for.

Adelaide United will be eying maximum points. They will likely take inspiration from their previous successes at the venue.

Adelaide United come into the match as the favorites based on form and determination.

Prediction: Western United 1-3 Adelaide United

Western United vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Adelaide United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Western United to score - Yes