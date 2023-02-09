Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Western United will entertain fourth-placed Adelaide United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run in the league come to an end after three games last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 away defeat against the Western Sydney Wanderers. With that loss, they remained in 11th place in the league table, just two points above last-placed Melbourne Victory.

Adelaide United extended their unbeaten run to four games in the league last Saturday as they overcame Brisbane Roar 2-1 at home. Louis D'Arrigo opened the scoring in the 35th minute but Brisbane equalized just two minutes later via Joe Knowles. Nestory Irankunda, who came on as a substitute in the 78th minute, bagged the winning goal in the 82nd minute for Adelaide.

Western United vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two southern Australian rivals have met seven times thus far with all the meetings taking place in the A-League.

These games have been closely contested between the two teams with Adelaide having a narrow 3-2 lead in wins while the remaining two games have ended in draws.

Adelaide have won their last two meetings against the hosts and picked up a 4-2 win at Saturday's venue when they met in November earlier this season.

Western United are undefeated in their last five home games, with all these games producing under 2.5 goals. Adelaide, on the other hand, have picked up just one win in their travels, with five of the last six games in that period producing over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 27 goals in 15 games, while Adelaide have conceded 22 goals in 15 games.

Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction

The hosts have picked up just one win in their last six league outings and might struggle here. While they have enjoyed a solid run at home in recent games, their last defeat at home this term came against Adelaide in November.

Western United have scored at least one goal in each of their eight games and should be able to find the back of the net with ease. Nonetheless, considering the form of the two teams, Adelaide should come out on top.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Adelaide United

Western United vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Craig Goodwin to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

