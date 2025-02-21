Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Western United and Adelaide United bring round 20 of the Australian A-League to an end when they square off at the Ironbark Fields on Sunday. The Reds head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against John Aloisi’s men and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Ad

Western United suffered a slight blow in their push for a top-two finish as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Auckland FC at the Ironbark Fields last Saturday. Before that, Aloisi’s side were on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and two draws while scoring 11 goals and conceding eight in that time.

Western United have picked up 26 points from their 17 A-League games so far to sit fifth in the standings, one point above sixth-placed Sydney FC in the final playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Adelaide United, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle Jets at the Hindmarsh Stadium. This followed a 1-0 victory over Melbourne City on February 7, a result which saw their three-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

Adelaide United have picked up 31 points from their 16 A-League games to sit second in the standings, five points adrift of Auckland FC at the top of the pile.

Ad

Western United vs Adelaide United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Adelaide United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Western United have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Western United have failed to win their last four home games against the Reds, losing three and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory in December 2021.

Adelaide United have won all but one of their last seven away matches in the league, with a 4-1 defeat against Sydney on February 1 being the exception.

Ad

Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction

With a combined 30 goals in the last eight meetings between Western United and Adelaide, we anticipate another end-to-end affair at the Ironbark Fields with plenty of goalmouth action.

The Reds have been rock-solid on their travels this season and we are tipping them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Western United 1-3 Adelaide United

Western United vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in seven of the last eight clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback