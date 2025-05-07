Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2025

Western United will entertain Adelaide United at Ironbark Fields in the A-League on Friday. This match will open the second segment of the season, known as the final series, following a 26-matchday regular season.

Western United vs Adelaide United Preview

Western United concluded the regular season on a bright note, winning their last two matches and scoring five goals against two. Before those wins, they had lost twice in a row, which thwarted their push to the top. Six teams have qualified for the final series but only four will participate in the competition proper.

Western United and Adelaide United are set to play the first of the two elimination finals for a ticket to the semi-finals. The hosts finished third in the regular season with 47 points – one point behind second-placed Melbourne City and six points adrift of top-placed Auckland FC. Western United will face Melbourne City if they win their match.

Adelaide United wrapped up their regular season with two draws on the road, against Brisbane Roar (1-1) and Melbourne City (0-0). Those results did not affect their final position, as winning them would not have put them beyond the fourth spot. Adelaide United have recorded one win in their last five matches.

The Reds were defeated 3-0 in their last visit to Western United. Their previous success at Ironbark Fields dates back to November 2023, but they have snatched a 3-3 draw at the venue since then. Adelaide United struggled across much of the second part of the campaign, winning twice in 13 matches and losing seven times.

Western United vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Adelaide United.

Western United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches against Adelaide United.

Western United have been flawless at home, winning their last five matches in all competitions.

Adelaide United have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Western United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Adelaide United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Western United – W-W-L-W-W, Adelaide United – D-D-W-L-L.

Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction

Western United will be keen to extend their winning run as they take on the visitors, who, however, boast a better head-to-head stat: 7-4 win.

Adelaide United’s struggle for form has been attributed to injuries to three key players: Bailey O'Neil, Panashe Madanha and Archie Goodwin. They remain sidelined.

Western United are the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Adelaide United

Western United vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Western United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Western United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Adelaide United to score - Yes

